Waco police investigating fatal crash after driver crashed into 4 vehicles

Waco police are investigating a fatal crash on Monday morning after a 65-year-old man crashed into four unoccupied vehicles.

Officers were dispatched just before 10 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 Block of Elm Street. Police said the 65-year-old driver had a medical episode and crashed into four parked vehicles.

"The driver’s vehicle ended up landing on its side where the Waco Fire Department had to extract both the driver and passenger, an 83-year-old female, out of the vehicle," said police. "Both were transported to a local hospital where the driver was pronounced dead and the female with possible major injuries."

Waco police said no other injuries were reported, and next of kin were notified.

"An autopsy was ordered for the male, and this investigation is ongoing," said Waco police.

