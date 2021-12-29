Waco police evacuate Richland Mall as precaution during 'minor disturbance'

The Waco Police Department said Richland Mall was evacuated Tuesday night as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the active situation was actually the result of a minor disturbance. Police said a fight between individuals, possibly teenagers, began outside the mall, and a few people ran inside saying there was a gun.

Waco police began evacuation as a precaution, but said early on it wasn't an active shooter situation.

"Please postpone any shopping needs until tomorrow while our officers work this scene," said Waco police.