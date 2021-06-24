Waco Police investigating early-morning aggravated robbery near Baylor

WACO, TX — Baylor University Police were notified of an off-campus aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday, June 24, at approximately 1 am.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street where a firearm was displayed with the man demanding money and property.

Police say the subject is a 5'8" - 5'10" man with a slender build wearing a white t-shirt with red shorts and a blue mask.

Currently, Waco Police are investigating the incident.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be cautious of their surroundings both on and off-campus.

In any active emergency, or if you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, immediately report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by using the BU Campus Guardian app.

