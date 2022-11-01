Waco police investigating a hit-and-run, person in wheel chair left in critical condition

Waco police are investigating a hit-and-run after a person in a wheel chair was hit and left in critical condition.
Police said officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive. The vehicle involved was a white 4-door Chrysler 200.
"The driver did not stop and was heading east on West Waco Drive after the crash," said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 254-750-7500.
Officers were called to N. 18th and Waco Dr after a person in a wheel chair was hit by a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle. The driver did not stop and was heading east on W. Waco Dr. after the crash. The victim is in critical condition. Please call 254-750-7500 with info. pic.twitter.com/h6MMuT7Cym— WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) November 1, 2022