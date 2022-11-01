Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco police investigating a hit-and-run, person in wheel chair left in critical condition

Waco Police Department
KXXV
Waco Police Department
Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 23:04:52-04

Waco police are investigating a hit-and-run after a person in a wheel chair was hit and left in critical condition.

Police said officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive. The vehicle involved was a white 4-door Chrysler 200.

"The driver did not stop and was heading east on West Waco Drive after the crash," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019