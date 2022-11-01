Waco police investigating a hit-and-run, person in wheel chair left in critical condition

Waco police are investigating a hit-and-run after a person in a wheel chair was hit and left in critical condition.

Police said officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive. The vehicle involved was a white 4-door Chrysler 200.

"The driver did not stop and was heading east on West Waco Drive after the crash," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 254-750-7500.