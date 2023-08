WACO, Texass — Waco police have identified the victim who died at the scene of a fatal motor home accident on Friday night.

37-year-old Amanda Lynn Wade was a passenger in a Class A motor home on Friday while the vehicle was heading northbound on I35, according to authorities.

The driver lost control and struck a median near the exit at New Road, and Wade was ejected and pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m. when officers arrived at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.