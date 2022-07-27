Waco police host active shooter response training event for public

Waco police hosted a public Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or C.R.A.S.E., training on Tuesday night.

More than 100 people joined Waco police to learn ways to prepare and defend themselves during an active shooter situation.

The program, designed at Texas State University, aims to help everyday people improve their awareness of the warning signs of gun violence and improve their response should they find themselves in an active shooter event.

Another C.R.A.S.E. training is scheduled for this Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center.

Hear from officers and attendees about the training program and its importance tonight at 10 p.m. on 25 News.