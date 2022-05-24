Waco police: Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

WACO, Texas — A 65-year-old Waco man is dead after a fatal car crash Monday, officials said.

At 9:54 a.m. that morning, officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Elm Street on reports of a crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

A man was reported to have suffered a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles, police said.

Armando Topete was extracted by Waco fire from his car that had landed on its side and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An 83-year-old female passenger was also extracted from the vehicle by Waco fire, police said.

She is currently being hospitalized with possible major injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy on the deceased male has since been ordered, Waco police said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.