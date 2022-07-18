Waco police: Fatal crash kills 1, leaves 2 hospitalized

WACO, Texas — A fatal two-vehicle crash in Waco has left one dead and two hospitalized, officials said.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to 18th Street and Clay on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said a driver inside a Dodge Charger had been heading southbound when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado driver heading east.

The impact is reported to have spun the Chevrolet around, flipping it over on its passenger side

Upon arrival, officers said they began medical aid to all those involved.

However, the driver of the Chevrolet's injuries were reported to have been "too severe" and he was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Villarreal.

Next of kin has since been notified.

The driver and passenger inside both suffered "serious injuries" and were transported to a hospital, police said.

They are reported to be in stable condition at this time.

Waco police said no charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.