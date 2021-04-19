Waco Police: Burglaries of motor vehicles increased 53% compared to last year

Waco Police are warning residents after monthly crime statistics showed a 53% increase in burglaries of motor vehicle compared to the same time last year.

Waco Police said last year during the month of March, they had a total of 80 burglaries of motor vehicles reported.

During March of 2021, they had 122 reported.

"That's a 53% increase," Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said on Facebook.

Officer Bynum said some of our hardest-hit areas last month were:

The Oakwood area (South Waco)

The Kendrick Park area

The Cedar Ridge neighborhood

Baylor/student housing areas

Alta Vista neighborhood

"The vast majority of these crimes can be prevented with some very simple steps," Officer Bynum said.

When you park your vehicle, first make sure that you take any and all of your valuables with you, or at least move them out of sight.

Second, lock your vehicles. Waco PD said most of these burglaries are committed by criminals walking around and checking door locks.

Third, if possible, park your vehicle in well-lit areas.

If you do become a victim of these crimes, report it to police, even if you do not believe you had anything stolen.

"This gives us a better idea of when, where, and how these criminals are working," Officer Bynum said.