Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Waco Police asking for public's help locating missing 37-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
Waco Police Department
Sharod Sharpe
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:05:34-04

WACO, TX — Waco Police officers are looking for 37-year-old Sharod Sharpe of Waco.

In a Facebook post, officers said Sharpe was last seen at about 10 am at the Osa Verde Apartments.

He was last seen wearing the outfit below:

Sharod Sharpe of Waco

Sharpe is 6'3" and weighs approximately 300 lbs and according to Sharpe's family, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you see him, please do not approach him and call the Waco Police Department immediately.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg