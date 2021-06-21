Waco Police asking for public's help locating missing 37-year-old man

WACO, TX — Waco Police officers are looking for 37-year-old Sharod Sharpe of Waco.

In a Facebook post, officers said Sharpe was last seen at about 10 am at the Osa Verde Apartments.

He was last seen wearing the outfit below:

Waco Police Department

Sharpe is 6'3" and weighs approximately 300 lbs and according to Sharpe's family, he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you see him, please do not approach him and call the Waco Police Department immediately.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

