Waco police asking community for video from Saturday morning deadly shooting

WACO, TX — A deadly shooting over the weekend left Waco police searching for the missing pieces.

The big picture is clear. A fight inside the warehouse, a bar in downtown Waco spilled out into the street Saturday morning.

That altercation turned violent. It left 30-year old Jose Martinez-Medina dead, another other person hurt, and 24-year-old Ryan Austin Trejo behind bars.

Cierra Shipley with the Waco Police Department said investigators obtained video showing the aftermath of the shooting but are searching for the missing pieces.

How did we get here?

"In that video they noticed other videos of witnesses recording that fight so they are looking for those videos," Shipley said.

Crime stoppers is willing to pay you for it.

"You could gain up to 2000 dollars in a reward," Shipley said.