Waco police arrest two suspects in series of thefts, burglaries in Central Texas

The Waco Police Department arrested two individuals suspected of burglary and theft on Tuesday.

Waco police assisted the Waco Fire Department at approximately 3:15 p.m. with "people burning refuge" at the 2800 Block of Mildred Street. Officers who arrived on the scene discovered several apartment refrigerators and a trailer located on the property.

Investigation revealed that these items, including an RV Trailer priced at $19,000, a kids inflatable bouncy house, and a generator, were all stolen items from previous theft cases.

Both individuals were identified and one of the interviewed suspects confessed to multiple burglaries. Waco police said the suspects may also be connected to other thefts in surrounding cities.

Both suspects were arrested and now reside in McLennan County Jail, both were charged with theft and one of the suspects was additionally charged with the burglary of a motor vehicle.