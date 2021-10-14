Waco police arrest two in burglary investigation

The Waco Police Department arrested a male suspected of burglary and a female suspect, for engaging in organized crime, on Wednesday.

Waco police responded to a North Lake Waco neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A victim reported that a 2020 Kia Telluride and a firearm were stolen from their property. Officers were then able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen vehicle and rifle, according to Waco PD.

Two suspects, Malik Staples Kazareon and Marie Amare Degrate, were located inside the vehicle near the 5300 Block of Tennyson Drive.

Waco police said two pistols were also located inside the vehicle, one stolen. Through investigations officers now believe the male suspect, Kazareon, is also possibly connected to other motor vehicle burglaries in the area.

Kazareon is charged with burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm, according to police. The second female suspect, Degrate, is charged with an unrelated warrant of engaging in organized crime.

"Remember Waco, anyone can become a target for stolen property and burglary of motor vehicles are a crime we continue to see throughout the city," said Waco police.