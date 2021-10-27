Waco police arrest three in recent carjackings, kidnapping of 70-year-old woman

Waco police have arrested three suspects that are tied to a string of aggravated robberies, carjacking, and the kidnapping of a 70-year-old woman.

Police said of the three suspects, two are 16-year-old male juveniles and one suspect is a 17-year-old man. The suspects were arrested in connection with one attempted carjacking, one successful carjacking, and two aggravated robberies that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 30 near Baylor University.

Waco police said they were also involved in a kidnapping and aggravated robbery of the elderly woman.

"One of the juveniles was also involved in a home invasion incident and charged with an additional aggravated assault and burglary with the intent to commit another felony," said Waco police on Wednesday. "Great work to our detectives, with evidence and hard work they were able to learn and tie these separate incidents to one another."