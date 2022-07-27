Waco police arrest second suspect for May shooting that injured 4

A second suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a shooting that injured four people on May 31.

Waco police said 41-year-old Dontavis Gowan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, with a bond set a $1,000,000.

Police previously arrested 30-year-old Toylan Wright on June 17 for aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Preston after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man and woman were located suffering from gunshot wounds and police said the woman was in critical condition at the time.

Two other male victims with gunshot wounds went to a hospital before authorities arrived at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further update on the conditions of the victims was available.