Waco police arrest one in catalytic converter theft

The Waco Police Department has arrested one in person in a catalytic converter theft on Wednesday.

Waco police dispatched to the 5400 Block of Bagby in response to a call that a catalytic converter theft had just occurred. The suspect took off towards the interstate as officers arrived.

"While Waco PD officers were working the call, West PD located and stopped the suspect vehicle," said the police department. "This is when the stolen catalytic converter was located and the suspect was transported to jail."

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in Waco, these parts are used in vehicles to change harmful substances in a car's exhaust.

"A big thank you to all our officers involved, the Theft Unit and West PD for helping catch a suspect where these thefts have been constantly on the rise," said Waco PD's Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley.