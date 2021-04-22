Waco Police arrest man with stolen firearm attempting to break into vehicles

WACO, TX — Waco Police received a call just before 4 am Thursday morning about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of James Ave.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man walking on James Ave. with a backpack.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the man was in the area to commit burglaries and had already committed at least one.

The man initially lied about his identity but officers were able to identify the male as 22-year-old Jake Satterwhite.

Officers also located a firearm that Satterwhite was in possession of, which had been stolen from Killeen.

Satterwhite was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail and was charged with Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony, and Failure to Identify.

Officers have listed Satterwhite as a suspect for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle depending on whether or not the victim wants to press charges.

Satterwhite admitted to officers that the backpack he was carrying had been stolen from a vehicle and has since been returned to the owner.

Waco PD says Satterwhite was checking cars to see if the doors were locked and that's how he entered the vehicles he broke into.

Waco PD is reminding the public to call in any suspicious activity in your area and to take all valuables inside, locking your vehicles and parking in well-lit areas.