Waco police aiming to help more victims of crime

WACO, Texas — Associate pastor Gabriel Dominguez with first Methodist Waco has helped numerous victims that were left to recover from a tragic situation.

Pointing people in the right direction for help is just part of his assistance.

Dominguez said many times that victims act like everything is okay when things happen when in reality they need encouragement.

“Deep down inside through all the toughness and all that," Gabriel Dominguez said. "Deep down inside we’re hurting, we’re broken and just don’t know how to distribute it or who to distribute it to and there’s a healthy way to let that stuff out.”

The Waco Police Department is looking to help even more and has a need to hire a victim services coordinator.

With only three employees and a few volunteers, the police department can only do so much when it comes to helping a victim that has experienced a tragic situation.

This is one of the many positions the department is trying to fill on top of the need for more officers.

Dominguez said knowing more assistance to help the community is on the way motivates him to keep helping those who need it.

The Waco Police Department encourages anyone interested in the positions to apply now.