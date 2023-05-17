Watch Now
Waco Police: 81-year-old dies in fatal crash, 3-year-old survived with minor injuries

Posted at 5:48 PM, May 17, 2023
WACO, Texas — Authorities are investigating a fatal car accident that happened at around noon on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where a vehicle was driving south, made a u-turn, and was then hit by a second vehicle causing them both to collide with a third, according to the Waco Police Department.

Two passengers in the first vehicle — a three-year-old female and an 81-year-old female — were ejected and sent to the hospital.

The three-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and the 81-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say all passengers in the other two vehicles are expected to survive.

There is no further information at this time.

