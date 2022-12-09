Waco Police: 17-year-old facing charges after 4 individuals being smuggled discovered in traffic stop

A 17-year-old is facing charges after Waco police discovered four individuals that were smuggled across the U.S.- Mexico border during a traffic stop.

Waco police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, who is charged with four counts of smuggling of persons, a second-degree felony.

Police said on Thursday, Dec. 8, two officers responded to an area in South Waco and observed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate.

A traffic stop was conducted which led to the discovery of the four individuals, along with $19,250.

"Homeland Security Investigators assisted with this investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agents took custody of the four passengers," said Waco police.