Waco police: 1-year-old child ejected, hospitalized after DWI-related crash

WACO, Texas — A one-year-old child was hospitalized after a DWI-related crash in Waco, police said.

Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of South Jack Kultgen Expressway on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said the crash resulted in two ejections, one passenger and a one-year-old child.

Police said all occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-serious bodily injuries.

There were four people in the vehicle alongside the driver, Waco police said.

Police said the driver, Shanqavea Daniels, has since been arrested and charged with a DWI, alongside two counts of injury to a child.