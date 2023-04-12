Watch Now
Waco police: 1-year-old child ejected, hospitalized after DWI-related crash

Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 12, 2023
WACO, Texas — A one-year-old child was hospitalized after a DWI-related crash in Waco, police said.

Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of South Jack Kultgen Expressway on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said the crash resulted in two ejections, one passenger and a one-year-old child.

Police said all occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-serious bodily injuries.

There were four people in the vehicle alongside the driver, Waco police said.

Police said the driver, Shanqavea Daniels, has since been arrested and charged with a DWI, alongside two counts of injury to a child.

