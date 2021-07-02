Waco PD warns of increase in Central Texas vehicle burglaries

The Waco Police Department announced they are seeing an increase in vehicle burglaries, not only here in Waco but in surrounding Central Texas cities as well.

The police department showed video footage of an unsuccessful attempt, as a reminder for the community to lock up at night, and take their belongings in.

Many police departments in surrounding areas have also noticed the rise in activity, such as the Killeen Police Department and Hewitt Police Department, and post reminders for residents to lock up and remove property.

Anyone who notes suspicious activity can contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500, or call 911 if it's an emergency.