Waco PD surprises girl for 8th birthday with 'junior officer' certificate

A young girl in Waco was able to celebrate her 8th birthday party one step closer to her dream of becoming the next chief of police.

This weekend, the Waco Police Department surprised a young girl on her birthday with a bicycle. They also swore her in as a junior officer.

Her mom says she's always respected law enforcement and was even more inspired after seeing Chief Victorian be sworn in.

"She's always had this heart in knowing that there are really good police officers out there and she has dreams of becoming one. I think any child who wants to serve and protect others simply because they have this heart to love everybody i think would make any parent proud," Natalie McClure said.

Family says the young girl couldn't have a party last year because of the pandemic, but this year's birthday celebrations were made possible thanks to help from the children's pastor at Saint Albans church.