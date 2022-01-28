Waco PD starts 61st Citizens Police Academy

WACO, Texas — More than 40 people spent Thursday evening learning the ins and outs of Waco PD as part of the department’s 61st Citizens Police Academy.

"It's a great opportunity for citizens to come in, see behind the scenes, learn about what it is their doing, why they do it, and get those questions answered you might have," Crime Prevention Specialist Candice Ortiz told 25 News.

The class will meet two hours a week for twelve weeks to learn about the SWAT team, K9s, crime scene investigations, and other divisions in the department.

"Anybody that walks out of here definitely has more knowledge about what's going on," Investigator Babe Torres said.

Investigator Torres led the first class.

"Every citizen in every city should go out and try to get into a program like this," he said. "That way you better understand and know your police department, what their job is and what they're doing."

As the program's popularity grows, instructors said they feel support from the community they serve each and every day.

"It's heartwarming to them to know they have so much support out there," Ortiz said. "That's what's so great about being here with the Waco Police Department."

Applications are already open for the 62nd academy, which starts in August.