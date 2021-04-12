Waco PD searching for possibly armed suspects who fled traffic stop

WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is currently searching for suspects who fled a traffic stop.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in Orchard Lane when the vehicle occupants took off on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of Orchard Lane, Harry James and Loop 340, including the Bellmead Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say there is a concern the suspects are armed so people are asked to avoid the area or stay inside and to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

Please avoid the area of Orchard Ln/ Harry James/ Loop 340. Large search for suspects who fled a traffic stop is currently underway in this area. — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) April 12, 2021

