Waco PD searching for missing 64-year-old woman with dementia

WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 64-year-old woman with dementia.

Linda Walker Long was last seen on Sunday, April 25 in the 1500 block of McFerrin Avenue.

Long was last seen wearing white and black pajama pants, a white t-shirt with no sleeves and a blue jean jacket. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 to 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Authorities say she does not have access to a vehicle and is probably walking on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.