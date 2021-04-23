Waco PD search for suspect accused of racial slurs, assaulting Asian American man

WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of yelling racial slurs and assaulting an Asian American man near Baylor University early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 18 in the area of South 3rd Street and Gurley Lane.

Authorities say the victim and another person had left a friend's house and were walking down South 3rd Street when several people in a pickup truck drove by and yelled racial slurs at the victim.

A verbal confrontation was had between the two parties. That's when Waco PD says men from inside the truck got out and a second verbal confrontation occurred.

Authorities say the victim was then punched in the face and assaulted. The suspects got back into the truck and left.

Waco PD says the suspect has been described as a white man with long hair wearing a ball cap. The vehicle is described as a white or silver pickup truck with a silver brush guard on the front.

In a statement, Baylor University said it was made aware of the incident via social media and reported it to the Equity Office for investigation.

“The University was made aware of the alleged incident via social media on Wednesday afternoon (April 21), and it was immediately reported to the Equity Office for investigation.



“We grieve with our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) neighbors, brothers and sisters in the midst of what has been an intense year of anti-Asian sentiment and violence. We are constantly reminded that racism is not merely a black and white issue; it affects all of us. As fellow bearers of the image of God, our AAPI students are part of our Baylor Family, and we especially will not stand for such sentiment, bias or violence within our community. If any student experiences such things, the University provides resources through the Equity Office and law enforcement as well as additional support through Spiritual Life, the Counseling Center and Multicultural Affairs.”

Waco PD is asking anyone who may have seen the assault or has information to call the department at (254) 750-7500.

