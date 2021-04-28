Watch
Waco PD search for missing 83-year-old man who suffers from dementia

Waco Police Department
Merardo Salazar
Posted at 7:20 PM, Apr 27, 2021
WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Merardo Salazar was last wearing a blue and white button-down shirt, blue jeans, a beige jacket, a camo hat and black Sketchers. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with gray hair on the side, brown eyes and a thin gray mustache.

His family says he is in the late stages of dementia and could be heading back to his old apartment in Kate Ross. Salazar was last seen walking eastbound in the 3200 block of Trice.

He cannot see well, does not speak English well, frequently visits convenience stores and likes to sit in parks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

