Waco PD investigating Thursday afternoon shooting, suspect apprehended

Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 18:52:05-04

The Waco Police Department has arrested one in a Thursday, Aug. 12, afternoon shooting that injured one woman.

According to Waco PD, a call came in at around 3 p.m. about the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and SWAT were dispatched to the 1700 block of Flint. The shooting suspect led officers to a brief stand-off, but then did surrender at around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect's identity is not available at this time. According to Waco PD, the victim's injuries were not fatal.

This information will be updated as more becomes available.

