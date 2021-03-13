Waco Police: Woman found dead at Kate Ross Apartments was struck by stray bullet, suspect arrested

WACO, TX — UPDATE:

Waco Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Amber Fullbright, who detectives believe was killed by a stray bullet.

Waco Police said detectives were able to definitively identify the suspect as 19-year-old Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks.

Hicks was arrested on March 18, 2021 by the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force for outstanding warrants from Waco PD as well as Harris County, both for aggravated assault.

According to police, after identifying him as the suspect, detectives were able to obtain another arrest warrant for Hicks, charging him with murder.

The murder warrant was added to his arrest folder this morning at the McLennan County Jail where Hicks remains.

"We are once again very appreciative of the hard work and dedication of the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force, who continue to get our most violent criminals off our streets," Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Waco Police are investigating a murder at the Kate Ross Apartments Saturday after a 33-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound that detectives believe came from a stray bullet.

Waco PD said officers worked a murder investigation in the 1100 block of Ross Ave Saturday afternoon.

The victim is a 33-year-old woman who was found dead from a gunshot wound at the Kate Ross Apartments, according to Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum.

Waco Police have released the name of the victim as 33-year-old Amber Fullbright of Waco, next of kin have been notified.

Police said they received the call around 1:30PM Saturday after the victim's roommate found her dead inside.

Detectives at the scene believe that the woman was actually shot early this morning in a shooting incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Ross Ave.

According to Bynum, there was a shooting incident at the location around 2 AM.

In that shooting, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds near S.12th and Cleveland. That victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and was last listed in stable condition.

Detectives believe that the 33-year-old female victim had no relation to the shooting early this morning other than being a struck by a stray bullet, Bynum said.

Detectives are asking that if anyone knows any information about the shooting that took place early this morning to please contact the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit.

You can also call in and remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-HELP (4357).

The identity of today’s victim will be released at a later time pending all family notifications.