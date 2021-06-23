Waco PD asking for help in search for missing woman

WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department is asking the community to help locate 33-year-old Stephanie Hernandez-Jeter.

The missing woman's family has not heard from Hernandez-Jeter in over a week, which is unusual according to her mother.

Authorities are not sure of what Hernandez-Jeter may be wearing or where she was last seen, but they understand that she is currently homeless and often frequents the Salvation Army and The Hanger in the downtown Waco area.

Hernandez-Jeter was in a car accident a few weeks ago and still may have visible injuries on her head from the wreck, according to her mother.

Anyone with information about the missing woman's whereabouts can contact the Waco Police Department by calling (254)750-7500.