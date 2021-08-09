Waco PD arrests wanted fugitive from justice

The Waco Police Department arrested a wanted fugitive from justice on Saturday, August 7.

Waco officers were on the lookout for Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon, who was wanted for multiple felony warrants including violation of an emergency protective order, burglary of a habitation, sexual assault, violation of condition of bond, and theft.

A Waco PD officer spotted a man believed to be Brandon on Saturday, August 7 around the 1200 Blk. of Mary Ave. Officers were unable to locate Brandon but since they knew he was in the area, they continued to search for him.

Just after 2 pm, a stolen vehicle in connection with Brandon was located on the 1100 Block of Mary Ave. A Waco PD k9 unit was able to locate Brandon in a car lot near Franklin Ave and South 14th St.

Brandon attempted to evade arrest, but officers and assisting K9 were able to bring him into custody.