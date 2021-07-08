Waco organizations awarded $50,000 to assist local businesses

The Waco City council voted Tuesday, July 6, to award Creative Waco and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce both $50,000 each to address local business needs caused by the pandemic.

The funds for Creative Waco will be used to assist arts-based social enterprise businesses who benefit the community with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will make a big difference to businesses that are an essential part of our creative ecosystem," said Creative Waco in the announcement. "Big shout out, too, to our friends at the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce who are addressing more small business needs post pandemic."

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is led by John Bible, and Creative Waco by Fiona Bond.

"I am grateful to these two great organizations for all the work they do in our city and for our local economy," said Waco Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido.

Anyone who feels they are eligible for the Creative Waco program can email info@creativewaco.org.