City of Waco opening free cooling center this week in response to record heat

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will be operating a cooling center for the public this week until Sunday.

The first cooling center will be held at the City of Waco's Multipurpose Facility.

Opening this Tuesday, hours of operation will run from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Starting on Saturday, however, the center will be moved to the Sul Ross Community Center.

It will also operate from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. with this Sunday being the last day.

Both locations will offer cold water bottles and chairs.

The Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is credited with assisting in this local heat relief effort.