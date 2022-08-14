Waco officials set to vote on tax exemption for affordable housing

WACO, Texas — In less than 30 days, the Waco City Council will vote on a new tax exemption that will bring affordable housing to Waco.

At a time where "more and more homeless are seeking shelters," says Milet Hopping from the Waco Housing Authority and Affiliates.

She works with those who need assistance every day like Kelli McDonald.

A mom of three who had to move just months ago, finding herself homeless for two months.

She was left to leave her home in Waco to find shelter for her family outside of the city because "nothing [is] available."

The estimated median rent of new leases has increased by double digits according to apartment list, with Waco seeing an increase of more than 30% since March 2020.

City officials presented to the Waco City Council a new tax exemption called the "Public Facility Corporation."

The City of Waco says the "tool will be used for rental development and the creation of affordable and mixed-income rental housing."

A way to combat that limited options in our community.

The council is set to vote on September 6.