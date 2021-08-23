Watch
Waco officer, K9 unit arrest one in drug bust over the weekend

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 15:39:13-04

The Waco Police Department was able to arrest one suspect in a drug bust over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Waco officer who was patrolling the area noticed suspicious activity near a convenience store located at 300 La Salle Ave. The officer observed one man interacting with multiple vehicles, conducting a transaction.

As the suspect left the store in his vehicle, the officer conducted a traffic stop based on his observations. The officer was assisted by a K9 unit, K9 Andor, and they were able to recover 62.5 grams of Meth, 34.1 grams of Marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.

