Waco, McLennan County set up FEMA Application Center to help residents apply for assistance

WACO, TX — The City of Waco and McLennan County have set up a FEMA Application Center to help residents request assistance with winter storm damages.

The center will be set up at the East Waco Library, located at 901 Elm Avenue in Waco. It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will run from Tuesday, March 2 to Friday, March 12. Officials say additional days may be added depending on demand.

City and county staff will be there to help residents with no internet or "limited comfort with computers."

Residents are also able to checkout a computer at the Waco-McLennan County public libraries.

You must make an appointment to receive assistance. Appointments can be made by calling 254-313-9508 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials say the best time to schedule an appointment is by calling between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Those who are able to submit a FEMA application at home or at their business are asked to due so. Officials say there is no special advantage with the application process by using the facility.

FEMA staff will not be on site.

The City of Waco included the following tips from FEMA regarding the application process.

