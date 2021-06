WACO, TX — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is partnering with the Waco NAACP to hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Juneteenth Celebration.

The event is free and will be held at the Wilbert Austin Park located at 401 Hood St in Waco from 11 am to 2 pm.

Anyone older than 18-years-old is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Registration is available online but is not required as walk-ins are welcome.

