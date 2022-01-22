Watch
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District hosting 9 free COVID-19 clinics

Posted at 10:37 PM, Jan 21, 2022
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting nine free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Monday, Jan. 24 to Friday, Jan. 28.

All locations will have the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine along with booster shots and vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

"Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine," said the health district.

Registration is available at covidwaco.com, but walk-ins are available for all locations as well. Below is the schedule:

  • Monday through Friday

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Dr.) from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

  • Monday, January 24th vaccination clinics:

Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Rd.) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Alta Vista Elementary (3637 Alta Vista Dr.) from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

  • Tuesday, January 25th vaccination clinics:

Homeless Connect (100 Washington Ave. (Convention Center)) from 8 p.m. – Noon. La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m

  • Wednesday, January 26th clinic:

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres) from 9 p.m. - Noon.

  • Thursday, January 27th clinics:

Provident Heights Elementary School (2415 Bosque Blvd.) from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Pkwy.) from 4:30 p.m. -8 p.m.

  • Friday, January 28th clinic:

TSTC (3801 Campus Dr.) from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

