Waco-McLennan County Public Health District going door-to-door this weekend

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting a public health needs assessment Friday and Saturday.

On Oct. 7 and 8, health district staff members will be going door-to-door to ask residents about their health concerns and ways the district can improve service to the community.

The survey results will be used as the district creates future programming and community resources.

"Traditionally, we do a needs assessment every other year," said health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne. "But since the COVID-19 pandemic came, we were a little delayed so this is our chance to get back out to the community and ask our neighbors and residents exactly what they need for us to go back and try to make the programming at the health district better for them."

The district said the surveys will only take place during daylight hours in randomly-selected neighborhoods across McLennan County. Teams will be wearing t-shirts marked with "public health" and a City of Waco ID badge.

Malrey-Horne said the district's goal is to survey more than 200 households.