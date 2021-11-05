Watch
Waco-McLennan County OEM to test outdoor warning system

Outdoor Siren
Posted at 9:34 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 10:34:43-04

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management announced it will test the outdoor warning system Friday at 10 a.m.

The audible test of the outdoor warning system takes place on the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m.

Officials say if you hear the sirens at any other time, there's a possibility of a weather-related emergency, or another emergency, that may require the community to take precautions.

The City of Waco will activate the sirens for weather-related emergencies or during a tornado warning if a tornado is imminent.

