Waco man recovers after alleged hit-and-run while biking

WACO, Texas — A Waco man and his mother are searching for the person that allegedly sent him to the hospital and didn't stop to help.

Matthew Hicks said he was biking on the sidewalk on the way to his grandmother's house last Tuesday evening when he collided with a vehicle turning into Buzzard Billy's off the I-35 frontage road.

"Well, right as I was going to cross, he pulled in and I hit the front quarter panel. I ended up in front of the truck, I guess he stopped," Hicks said.

Then, he said the driver of the tan Chevy Silverado kept moving forward, eventually crushing Hicks' left ankle.

"He told me to meet him at the bottom of the hill. I walked over and told him okay," Hicks said. He said he then began to lose consciousness.

"I didn't really see where he went to go after that. I figured he would've stopped right there and kinda helped," Hicks said.

He said some good Samaritans then stopped to get him help and drove him to Premier ER. Police were not called to the scene.

Hicks suffered road rash, some bruising, and a broken ankle from the incident. He and his mother filed a police report with Waco PD two days later. They said they waited to report the accident because they were focused on Hicks' health.

"The day after the accident was just absolutely about keeping him as comfortable as possible, so first thing Thursday, when we were able, when I was able to leave work, we went and filed the report," Hicks' mother said.

Waco PD confirmed they filed a police report. They encourage people to call immediately in the case of a hit-and-run.

"If it's a few days later, it might be harder to collect evidence or find evidence that's needed for the investigation," said Waco PD public information officer Cierra Shipley.

The incident is still under investigation by Waco PD. If you were at the scene or have any details related to the alleged hit-and-run, you can reach out to the department by calling their non-emergency number, (254) 750-7500.