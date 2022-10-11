Waco man faces more than $150,000 in medical bills after April shooting nearly took his life

WACO, Texas — A survivor of a shooting outside a Waco bar is looking for answers and asking for support as he continues his journey to recovery.

Joseph Hickman, 43, was working as a doorman at a bar at the corner of Ruby Ave. and Hodde Dr. in the early morning hours of April 24 this year when a still-unidentified gunman fired from behind the bar, leaving Hickman in the line of fire.

The bullet went through Hickman's kidney and colon, and cracked three vertebrae.

He spent two weeks in the hospital, half of the time in the ICU. He says he's racked up more than $160,000 in medical bills, establishing a GoFundMe in an attempt to pay off the mounting debt.

Hear Hickman's story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on 25 News.