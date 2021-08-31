Waco man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

WOODWAY, Texas — Woodway police arrested 60-year-old Kenneth Dixon of Waco on Thursday, Aug. 26 on the charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor.

On July 16, 2021, Dixon messaged a social media account that depicted a young female.

Dixon was repeatedly told he was talking to a 16-year-old but continued the conversation and over the course of a few weeks told the female he wanted to "hook up."

Dixon continued to ask the female how much she would charge for sex and eventually sent a nude photo.

Dixon then requested to meet the female in a local business's parking lot on Aug. 26.

Officers met Dixon in the parking lot where he was taken into custody without incident.

Dixon was booked into the McLennan County Jail where he has since posted bail.

