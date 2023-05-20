Waco launches 'Green Business Alliance' aimed at building a more sustainable city

WACO, Texas — The 'Green Business Alliance' has officially launched in Waco to encourage small businesses to invest in sustainability efforts.

The alliance is built as a way to provide resources and support to businesses as they adopt more eco-friendly practices.

The program is a partnership between the city, local businesses and Keep Waco Beautiful, a non-profit dedicated to beautification and sustainability.

Currently, six businesses are a part of the partnership.

To participate, businesses must complete the certification process through Keep Waco Beautiful. The holistic application looks at practices such as recycling, composting, energy efficiency and water conservation.

"Our goal is just to bring valuable education, bring resources to our community and make sure everyone is set up for success," said Carole Fergusson, executive director of Keep Waco Beautiful.

"There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to sustainability and navigating this in our city, but we're just trying to be the connector and the resource and celebrate the achievements along the way."

One of the first certified businesses is Cha Community. According to-owner Jaja Chen, the business has implemented plant-based straws, reusable kitchenware and composting.

"If we're not working together as a community, we can't really make as much impact," Chen said of the project.

Amber Bolden, co-owner of SWEEP My Home in Waco, said her business has been implementing new environmentally-conscious packaging.

"We're just making progress in switching over from our plastic bottles with our products to a biodegradable and eco-friendly wheat straw bottle," Bolden said.

Keep Waco Beautiful hopes to certify more than fifty businesses by the end of the year.

You can find more information about the project and certification process here.