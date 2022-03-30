Waco jewelry maker emphasizes the importance of women helping women

WACO, Texas — Women’s history month honors those making an impact on our communities through service, business, education and even art.

'Don’t Eat Beads', a jewelry business founded by Danielle Hale, has been turning heads throughout Central Texas for years.

And while her business has been booming, she says it is the other women in the arts community that have been her biggest supporters and have helped her gain her success.

In just 10 minutes, Danielle Hale can take a piece of wire and just a few beads and make something beautiful.

“I think each little design has a little story behind it,” Hale said.

Hale, a self-taught jewelry maker has been making her mark in the Waco art scene for years, but her love for the art started over 15 years ago.

“My mom lost a ring that she loved and I couldn’t replace it. So I decided to figure out how to make one,” Hale said.

And with that, 'Don’t Eat Beads' was born.

But, navigating the jewelry business was a challenge at first when she was first discovering how to get her name out there.

“It was really stressful when I first started out, there were moments in time where I just wanted to quit,” Hale said.

But it was the help of the Waco arts community and other businesswomen who helped her stay inspired.

“I often find myself teaming up with other women creative people to actually do markets and share booths with. Even other jewelry designers because it’s really not a competition,” Hale said.

For years, Jewelry was just something Hale did on the side, but once the pandemic started, she decided it was time to explore her passion full time.

“It feels so good inside knowing that you’ve captured somebody’s spirit in a piece of art,” she said.

And it is the people around her that she credits for giving her the support and confidence to keep growing and creating.

“The biggest thing is to surround yourself with people that believe in you and remember those things,”

And Hale’s advice for any businesswoman who is just starting out, "we have got to do it together because everyone is stronger together.”