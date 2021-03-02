Waco ISD superintendent expects masks will be required at all campuses through at least end of school year

WACO, TX — Waco ISD's superintendent said she expects masks to be required on Waco ISD campuses through at least the end of the school year following Governor Abbott's announcement that he is ending the statewide mask mandate.

"School districts must be able to put in place reasonable measures to protect the health and safety of our students and staff," said Superintendent Dr. Kincannon in a tweet Tuesday. "For our part, we believe that masks are an important measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in other district facilities."

"Unless otherwise prohibited from doing so by the state, I would expect masks to be required in any shared spaces at all Waco ISD campuses and other facilities through at least the end of this school year."

Superintendent Kincannon said they will closely monitor the implementation of the governor’s announcement as well as any updated public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency and/or the Waco-McLennan Public Health District.

According to their website, Waco ISD's policy requires masks for all staff and students.