Waco ISD approves 2023-2024 compensation plan with $3.9 million in raises

WACO, Texas — The Waco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new compensation plan for the 2023-2024 school year, which includes $3.9 million in raises for district employees.

According to the district, the compensation plan provides a pay increase of $1,750 for all continuing teachers, representing an average increase of three percent, which also raised the beginning teacher salary by $1,500.

Auxiliary and paraprofessional staff are set to receive an average minimum pay increase equal to three percent of their pay grade midpoint, and some many receive an average of six to 12 percent based on experience.

Professional and administrative employees will also receive a three percent increase.

Returning police officers paid less than the pay grade midpoint are receiving a total general pay increase ranging from 10 to 13 percent. New officer salaries will range from $42,228 to $55,542 depending on workday calendar and experience, and are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

“From child nutrition workers, custodians and classroom teachers, Waco ISD employees are making a difference in the lives of our children and their families each day,” said Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

“It is important that we take steps now to remain competitive.”

According to the board of trustees, the action to provide raises to employees is due to the district’s longstanding commitment to maintaining a competitive salary system that supports the recruitment and retention of quality employees.