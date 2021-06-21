Waco ISD announces new principal for South Waco Elementary School

WACO, Texas — South Waco Elementary School welcomes Lauren Frasure as its newest principal.

“I'm looking forward to continuing the rich history established at South Waco,” Frasure said. “I am eager to help our staff be the best versions of themselves in order to help our Spartans grow academically, socially and emotionally in the coming school years.”

Frasure is currently an assistant principal at Cesar Chavez Middle School where she has worked for nine years.

Frasure has also served as a teacher, instructional specialist, dean and assistant principal while at Cesar Chavez Middle School.

“While at Cesar Chavez, Lauren has spent almost a decade building relationships with students who attended South Waco Elementary,” Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD superintendent said. “These strong connections, along with the knowledge and skills that she has developed to analyze student achievement data and coach for effective instruction, will serve Lauren well as she leads the South Waco Elementary campus.”

Frasure received a bachelor of science in education with a specialization in middle school mathematics from Baylor University and a master's in education from Lamar University.

Recently, Frasure was part of the inaugural group of Waco ISD's Academy for Aspiring School Leaders which aims at recruiting, training, supporting and retaining high-quality leaders.

