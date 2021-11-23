Watch
Waco firefighters battling blaze inside hotel near downtown district

Waco Fire Department
Posted at 11:24 PM, Nov 22, 2021
WACO, Texas — Waco firefighters are battling a structure fire inside a hotel near the downtown district.

The fire department's twitter page said the blaze started inside a laundry room of a 10-story hotel in the 100 block of S. University Parks Drive.

Please check back with 25 News as more details become available on this developing story.

